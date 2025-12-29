Local

17-year-old fatally shot inside Orange County neighborhood identified

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after a teenager was shot to death overnight inside an Orange County neighborhood.

Deputies said a 17-year-old Lil’raylin Harrison was shot around 9 p.m. on 26th Street near Ria Grande Avenue.

Harrison was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Law enforcement has not released the motive behind the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.

The teen’s death marks the fourth deadly shooting of a teenager in Central Florida since Christmas Eve.

Just on Christmas Day, a 13-year-old was killed in another shooting incident, while a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter for that event.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding any of the recent shootings to contact CrimeLine or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

