16-year-old faces felony charges after school shooting threats in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a 16-year-old who made threats to shoot his school.

According to a social media post, deputies say the teen made a “bad decision” when the teen said he was going to shoot up DeLand High School in text messages and on Instagram.

The threats were taken seriously once the teen said in a group chat that he’d proceed with the act on Monday.

Deputies quickly apprehended the teenager, who is facing felony charges, according to VSO.

