16-year-old arrested in gang shooting at popular Orlando restaurant, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old today on a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a shooting at a popular Orlando restaurant.

The suspect, identified as Cody Doggett, was arrested in connection with the incident at Sister Soul Food, which left four people wounded, including one victim in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Parramore Avenue. Investigators determined the violence stemmed from a gang-related dispute where a suspect returned to the scene to fire into a crowd of people attempting to assist the victims.

Upon arrival, officers say they located four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds of varying severity. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a local hospital.

Police identified the critically injured victim as a known gang member who had been involved in the earlier dispute. Investigators determined that the individual belonged to a gang opposing that of the shooter.

The victim with the critical head injury remains hospitalized. No further updates on the conditions of the other victims have been provided by authorities.

