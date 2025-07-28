Local

15 arrested in weekend Ocala child exploitation sting

By WFTV.com News Staff
suspects Fifteen people were arrested in an online child exploitation sting operation. (Source: Ocala Police Department)
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department has posted the results of an undercover online sting operation aimed at suspects accused of trying to sexually exploit children.

Police say from Saturday to Monday, detectives posed as minors on various chat applications to root out suspects. Fifteen people were arrested as a result. According to police, six live in Ocala, seven are residents of Marion County and two live outside the county.

A total of 49 charges were filed, including human trafficking, soliciting a minor and traveling to meet a minor, among other charges.

Seven vehicles were seized as part of the operation.

