13 rescued Sloths stable at Central Florida Zoo, one remains in guarded condition

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens remains caring for 13 rescued two-toed sloths, with officials expressing cautious optimism as the animals progress through their early recovery.

Zoo officials confirmed that all 13 sloths have now survived their second night in care after being rescued earlier this week during an investigation related to a proposed attraction in Central Florida.

The sloths continue to be housed in a secure, behind-the-scenes quarantine zone, where they are monitored closely for at least 30 days. The veterinary and animal care teams are offering continuous treatment, hydration, and nutritional support as the animals recover.

While all of the sloths are showing early signs of improvement, zoo staff say one sloth remains in guarded condition.

“Keepers are feeling cautiously optimistic about their progress, though there’s still a long road ahead,” the zoo said in an update.

Initial veterinary assessments revealed that many animals arrived dehydrated and underweight, with some in more critical condition. Officials stressed that recovery will be gradual and will need ongoing, specialized care.

The intake pertains to a broader case involving animals linked to the proposed Orlando attraction, Sloth World. Earlier reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that 31 sloths had died under preventable circumstances at a different holding facility.

Zoo officials say they will continue to provide updates as the animals progress through rehabilitation.

The zoo is also asking for public support to help fund the sloths’ ongoing care, encouraging donations.

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