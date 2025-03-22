10-year-old Tavares boy dies from ‘Unimaginable Abuse’, enhanced charges expected

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares Police say the 10-year-old boy who was “tortured” by a couple and dropped off at an emergency room has died.

“This innocent child’s life was marked by unspeakable suffering, and his loss has deeply shaken our community and everyone involved in this case,” the police department stated.

Detective Courtney Sullivan tells Channel 9 enhanced charges will likely be announced Monday morning against Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker.

Tavares Police says 10-year-old child had been unconscious since he was dropped off at Advent Health Waterman emergency room by Mills and Walker.

Investigators say the 10-year-old had bruises and burns in various stages of healing covering his body. There were also signs of sexual abuse, investigators say. Doctors also found internal bleeding in the child’s abdomen, investigators say.

Mills and Walker are facing multiple charges of aggravated child abuse, neglect, and tampering with evidence. A judge denied bail for Walker.

Police say the child’s younger brother is also a victim. Police say police the brother has helped them learn more about what happened in the Taveres home.

