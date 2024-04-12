1 person dead, 3 others injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and left three others in the hospital on Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gamma Drive and Forest City Road in Lockhart in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found four men all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four men, who are in their 20s, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said one of the men died from their injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said they have no suspect information at this time and believe this was a targeted incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

