MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man injured in the shooting has died.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

1 man dead, 1 suspect in custody after shooting near Marion County middle school Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting near a middle school Wednesday evening. (WFTV)

Previous story:

Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting near a middle school Wednesday evening.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said one adult man was taken to the hospital and another adult man is in custody following the incident at North Marion Middle School.

Deputies said there was no further danger to the public.

Read: Keeping Daytona Beach safe: Channel 9 takes exclusive ride along with police

The Marion County Public Schools said the shooting happened between two adults in the parking lot for an awards ceremony, and no students were involved.

School officials and law enforcement said all remaining awards ceremonies at the school are canceled for the evening.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group