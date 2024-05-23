News

1 man dead, 1 suspect in custody after shooting near Marion County middle school

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

1 man dead, 1 suspect in custody after shooting near Marion County middle school 1 man dead, 1 suspect in custody after shooting near Marion County middle school (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man injured in the shooting has died.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

1 man dead, 1 suspect in custody after shooting near Marion County middle school Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting near a middle school Wednesday evening. (WFTV)

Previous story:

Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting near a middle school Wednesday evening.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said one adult man was taken to the hospital and another adult man is in custody following the incident at North Marion Middle School.

Deputies said there was no further danger to the public.

Read: Keeping Daytona Beach safe: Channel 9 takes exclusive ride along with police

The Marion County Public Schools said the shooting happened between two adults in the parking lot for an awards ceremony, and no students were involved.

School officials and law enforcement said all remaining awards ceremonies at the school are canceled for the evening.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!