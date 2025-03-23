1 dead, 2 injured in overnight Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information about an overnight crash that occurred around 11:40 pm on SR-19 in Lake County.

Two vehicles were involved, one being a 2020 Audi A3 and another being a 2013 Ford Mustang.

Officials say that the Audi, heading southbound, drifted into the northbound lane and caused a collision with the Mustang.

The Mustang ran off the road and collided with a ditch, and when officers arrived on the scene, the driver was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the Audi, a 17-year-old male and female, were transported to South Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

