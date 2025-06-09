News

Lab-grown salmon gets FDA approval

By Laurel Lee
The FDA has granted Wildtype approval for its lab-grown salmon, making it the fourth company to receive such approval for cell-cultivated animal products.

The FDA issued a letter stating it had “no questions” about the safety of the cultivated salmon, marking the final step in the approval process.

Wildtype’s salmon is now available at a Portland restaurant, with more locations planned.

They join other companies like Upside Foods and Good Meat in selling cultivated animal products in the US.

The FDA’s pre-market safety consultation is voluntary but beneficial for marketability, according to experts.

Despite FDA approval, some states have banned lab-grown meat, creating a complex regulatory landscape.

