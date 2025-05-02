News

Kentucky Powerball winner arrested after kicking Florida deputy in the face

TradeWinds Resorts (Raif Fluker)
A Kentucky man who recently won a $167 million prize was arrested in Pinellas County after allegedly kicking a deputy in the face during a fight at a resort in St. Pete Beach.

The incident occurred just days after James Farthing, 50, and his mother claimed the winning ticket purchased in Kentucky.

Farthing got into an argument with a man at TradeWinds Resort, struck him, and then kicked the deputy who intervened.

His girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, was also arrested for disorderly intoxication.

Farthing is facing charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and battery

The man, who had a criminal record, had won $167.3 million in the Powerball draw and planned to split the winnings with his mother to pay off bills.

