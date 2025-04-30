Judge allows lawsuit against Florida’s lab-grown meat ban to proceed

U.S. Federal Judge Mark Walker has ruled that Florida’s ban on lab-grown meat may violate the Constitution’s Dormant Commerce Clause, as it discriminates against out-of-state businesses.

The ban is seen as a move to protect local cattle farming rather than human health.

Lab-grown meat is deemed to be as safe as conventional meat, with no significant health or safety concerns.

The ban has been criticized for shielding in-state agricultural businesses from out-of-state competition, with Florida officials not citing any health or safety justifications for the ban.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the ban on lab-grown meat, stating, “Take your lab-grown meat elsewhere,” and expressing concerns about the impact on traditional agriculture.

Additionally, alternative sources of protein, such as guinea pigs, are suggested as more environmentally friendly options compared to traditional meat.

Florida’s law against lab-grown meat, SB-1084, imposes penalties for producing or selling meat from cultured animal cells, including fines and jail time.

Upside Foods argues that Florida’s ban is unconstitutional and restricts business without raising safety concerns, emphasizing the importance of consumer choice in deciding whether to consume lab-grown meat.

