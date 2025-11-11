Italian pasta exports to the U.S. could be ‘virtually wiped out’ by proposed 107% tariffs

New tariffs targeting Italian pasta imports could lead to a significant price increase for consumers in the United States, with rates potentially soaring to as high as 107%.

The tariffs, set to take effect in January, could double the cost of Italian pasta if brands decide to pass on the additional costs.

The move could effectively block targeted Italian companies from selling pasta in U.S. markets.

The tariffs mean that exports of pasta to the U.S. “would be virtually wiped out, erasing years of growth and investment along the entire supply chain,” according to a statement from Coldiretti, one of Italy’s largest agricultural organizations.

Major companies affected include familiar supermarket labels such as Barilla, La Molisana, Garofalo and Rummo.

Some businesses are already considering alternative plans, such as making pasta in-house, to avoid passing on the increased costs to customers.

The Commerce Department alleges that the pasta companies are “dumping” products in the U.S. at “less than normal value.”

The additional tariffs, it says, are necessary to level the playing field with American manufacturers.

