Internal report: FEMA not ready for hurricane season

An internal report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency reveals that the agency is unprepared for the upcoming hurricane season, with uncertainty among officials about their mission and deployment plans.

Plummeting morale and staff departures due to budget cuts have further hindered disaster response efforts.

The agency’s operations have been siloed, with limited coordination across agencies, paused trainings, and collaborations with state partners not happening.

The recent replacement of FEMA’s acting head underscores the challenges facing the agency as hurricane season approaches.

President Trump’s administration plans to overhaul FEMA’s mission, reduce its footprint, and shift more responsibility for disaster response onto states.

Critics warn that the Trump administration’s dismantling of FEMA and other federal agencies could severely impact the government’s ability to respond to major storms.

