One dead, one hurt, after suspect opens fire on campus at Kentucky State University

A suspect is in custody after opening fire at Young Hall on the campus of Kentucky State University.

The Frankfort Police Department says one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking for prayers for “all those affected.”

We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

The Frankfort Sheriff’s Office wrote via Facebook that they’ve “secured the campus."

