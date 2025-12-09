News

One dead, one hurt, after suspect opens fire on campus at Kentucky State University

By Laurel Lee
Kentucky State University
By Laurel Lee

A suspect is in custody after opening fire at Young Hall on the campus of Kentucky State University.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The Frankfort Police Department says one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking for prayers for “all those affected.”

The Frankfort Sheriff’s Office wrote via Facebook that they’ve “secured the campus."

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!