Iconic Ferris wheel on I-Drive to undergo 5th name change in 9 years

The big Ferris wheel on Idrive is undergoing yet another name change.

When it opened in 2015, it was called the Orlando Eye.

Then it got a sponsorship deal and became known as the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye.

Next it was called ICON Orlando, followed by The Wheel at ICON Park Orlando.

Now, it’s reverting back to it’s original name - the Orlando Eye.

©2024 Cox Media Group