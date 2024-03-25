News

Iconic Ferris wheel on I-Drive to undergo 5th name change in 9 years

By Joe Kelley

New attractions at ICON Park (ICON Park/ICON Park)

By Joe Kelley

The big Ferris wheel on Idrive is undergoing yet another name change.

When it opened in 2015, it was called the Orlando Eye.

Then it got a sponsorship deal and became known as the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye.

Next it was called ICON Orlando, followed by The Wheel at ICON Park Orlando.

Now, it’s reverting back to it’s original name - the Orlando Eye.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!