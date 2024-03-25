Iconic Ferris wheel on I-Drive to undergo 5th name change in 9 years

The big Ferris wheel on Idrive is undergoing yet another name change.
When it opened in 2015, it was called the Orlando Eye.
Then it got a sponsorship deal and became known as the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye.
Next it was called ICON Orlando, followed by The Wheel at ICON Park Orlando.
Now, it’s reverting back to it’s original name - the Orlando Eye.
🌟 Big News Alert! 🌟 Merlin Entertainments selects ICON Park Orlando for expansion! 🎡 The 400-ft. Wheel is now @theorlandoeye joining the vibrant 20-acre destination! 🎉 Exciting times ahead! #ICONPark #OrlandoEye #MerlinEntertainments #VisitFlorida #VisitOrlando pic.twitter.com/vk9U6Qbgjc— ICON Park (@iconparkorlando) March 25, 2024
