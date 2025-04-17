How much it costs to park at Orlando International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Orlando International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Orlando International Airport range in price from $14 to $35. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Orlando International Airport

#1. Economy Lot (North, South, and West Park Place): $14

#2. Surface Lot (#1, #2, #3): $20

#3. Parking Garage (A, B, C): $24

#3. Terminal Top Parking: $24

#5. Valet Parking (A, B, C): $35

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Orlando International Airport

Off-site parking options by Orlando International Airport can be as close as 1.5 miles or as cheap as $3.99/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Sheraton Suites MCO Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($7.95/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Gold Park Orlando (MCO) Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($4.25/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Orange MCO Airport Parking ( Formerly BMI Smart MCO ): 2.4 miles ($4.50/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#4. OMNI Airport Parking: 2.5 miles ($4.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Drive and Park MCO Airport Parking: 2.5 miles ($4.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Best Rate Parking MCO: $3.99/day (2.5 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#2. Gold Park Orlando (MCO) Airport Parking: $4.25/day (1.5 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Orange MCO Airport Parking ( Formerly BMI Smart MCO ): $4.50/day (2.4 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#4. Quality Inn & Suites MCO Airport Parking: $4.75/day (3.2 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. OMNI Airport Parking: $4.99/day (2.5 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park