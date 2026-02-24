Aleksandrkozak // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

How long does it take to sell a house in Tallahassee in 2026?

Selling a house has become a difficult task in many cities across the U.S. Years of strained affordability have pushed homebuyers to the sidelines, causing inventory to build up and prompting some sellers to take their homes off the market until competition improves.

Trends vary widely by region, though—usually driven by how many buyers and sellers there are. In the Midwest and Northeast, buyers tend to outnumber sellers, creating faster markets with rising prices; in the South, there are typically far more sellers than buyers, creating slower-moving markets.

So, how long does it take to sell a house in Tallahassee, FL? Redfin Real Estate measured this using its "median days on market," or how long the typical home is listed before going under contract. All data represents the monthly average for January 2026.

Time it takes to sell a house in Tallahassee, FL

Median days on market: 85

Share of homes that sell within two weeks: 28.2%

Median sale price: $305,000

Average sale-to-list-ratio: 96.8%

Time it takes to sell a house nationwide

Median days on market: 66

Share of homes that sell within two weeks: 28.6%

Median sale price: $422,921

Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.