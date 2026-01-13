In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Januarys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. January 1993

- Average temperature: 63.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.5°F

- Total precipitation: 6.27"

#9. January 1932

- Average temperature: 63.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.46"

#8. January 1989

- Average temperature: 63.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.85"

#7. January 2013

- Average temperature: 64°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.2°F

- Total precipitation: 0.8"

#5. January 1972 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.02"

#5. January 1913 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.94"

#4. January 1947

- Average temperature: 64.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.64"

#3. January 1950

- Average temperature: 66.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.8°F

- Total precipitation: 0.38"

#2. January 1937

- Average temperature: 68°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.8°F

- Total precipitation: 1.86"

#1. January 1974

- Average temperature: 68.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.66"