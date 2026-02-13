David Lee // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Florida

The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Florida using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here's the players from Florida set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Tranard Roberts (RB)

- National rank: #209 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State

- High school: The Villages Charter (The Villages, FL)

#19. Kaiden Robinson-Vickers (DL)

- National rank: #179 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #23

- College: not committed

- Offers: North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: Dunnellon (Dunnellon, FL)

#18. Sean Tatum (IOL)

- National rank: #170 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: John Carroll (Fort Pierce, FL)

#17. Larry Moon III (S)

- National rank: #166 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#16. Amare Nugent (CB)

- National rank: #158 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: Florida

- Offers: Florida, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida State

- High school: American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#15. Zion White (WR)

- National rank: #143 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#14. Mekhi Williams (S)

- National rank: #129 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: Florida State

- Offers: Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Auburn, Florida

- High school: Lennard (Ruskin, FL)

#13. Tramond Collins (ATH)

- National rank: #128 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky

- High school: Cottondale (Cottondale, FL)

#12. Jamarin Simmons (WR)

- National rank: #127 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #19

- College: not committed

- Offers: Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Florida

- High school: Amos P. Godby (Tallahassee, FL)

#11. Frederick Ards (Edge)

- National rank: #96 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M

- High school: Jones (Orlando, FL)

#10. Jamar Thompson (DL)

- National rank: #94 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State

- High school: West Boca Raton (Boca Raton, FL)

#9. Aaryn Washington (CB)

- National rank: #83 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: USC

- Offers: USC, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#8. Desmond Malpress (Edge)

- National rank: #68 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami

- High school: Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL)

#7. Julius Jones (WR)

- National rank: #58 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: not committed

- Offers: Notre Dame, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#6. Osani Gayles (WR)

- National rank: #45 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#5. Kaden Henderson (LB)

- National rank: #25 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Duke

- High school: Jesuit (Tampa, FL)

#4. Eric McFarland III (WR)

- National rank: #23 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Colorado, Florida

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#3. Nick Lennear (WR)

- National rank: #17 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: not committed

- Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, LSU

- High school: Miami Carol City (Opa Locka, FL)

#2. Zyron Forstall (Edge)

- National rank: #11 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#1. Mark Matthews (OT)

- National rank: #2 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)