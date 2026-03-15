Brazil ex-President Bolsonaro's kidney function improves but he remains in intensive care

SAO PAULO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro 's kidney function has improved but he will remain in an intensive care unit because of pneumonia, a hospital in the capital, Brasilia, said on Sunday.

The 70-year-old former leader has also been given more antibiotics since Saturday, according to a statement by his doctors.

Bolsonaro, who governed between 2019 and 2022, was taken to DF Star Hospital on Friday from the prison where he is serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt in 2023.

The embattled ex-leader was transferred from the local federal police headquarters to a larger cell in January. His family and allies have repeatedly asked Brazil's Supreme Court to allow him to carry out his sentence under house arrest.

The right-wing leader has been hospitalized multiple times since being stabbed at a campaign event before the 2018 presidential election.

The hospital, which admitted Bolsonaro with high fever, sweating and chills, has also said that his inflammatory markers are increased.

His son Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator, is expected to run for president later this year against incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro was also convicted on charges that include leading an armed criminal organization and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He has denied any wrongdoing.

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