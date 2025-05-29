News

Haribo recalls sweets after some are found to contain cannabis

By Laurel Lee
Haribo has issued a recall for its 1kg Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets in the Netherlands after traces of cannabis were found in some packs.

Several individuals reported feeling ill after consuming the product, prompting the recall.

The affected batch carries a best-before date of January 2026 and the production code L341-4002307906.

A spokesperson for the food safety body in the Netherlands (NVWA) said some had reported “dizziness” after eating the sweets.

Haribo has recalled its entire stock as a precautionary measure and is offering refunds to customers who return the product directly to the company.

The incident is limited to the Netherlands, and other Haribo products in the UK are not affected.

