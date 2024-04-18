News

Happening Monday: Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosting car seat check-up event

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
The event allows those who trade-in an old car seat to get a 20% coupon to put towards a new seat or other baby gear.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will host a car seat check-up event Monday, April 22 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Orange Buick GMC.

The agency says the event will have nationally certified child passenger safety technicians assist parents in making sure their child’s car seat is properly used and installed.

For more information, you can reach out to OCSO’s Occupant Protection Specialist at Carrisa.Johns@ocsofl.com

