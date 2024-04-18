Happening Monday: Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosting car seat check-up event

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will host a car seat check-up event Monday, April 22 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Orange Buick GMC.

The agency says the event will have nationally certified child passenger safety technicians assist parents in making sure their child’s car seat is properly used and installed.

HAPPENING MONDAY (4/22): Get your kids' car seats checked at Orange Buick GMC Orlando (3883 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando) from 4 to 6 p.m.! ⭐🚗



OCSO Occupant Protection Specialist Carrisa Johns wants to help you make sure your car seats are installed properly to keep your… pic.twitter.com/uU2ZuLAbKk — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 17, 2024

For more information, you can reach out to OCSO’s Occupant Protection Specialist at Carrisa.Johns@ocsofl.com

