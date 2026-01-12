Governor DeSantis announced a reduction for insurance premiums across the state

Florida — Governor DeSantis announced the reductions during an event in Davie, adding that most policyholders statewide will get lower premiums, averaging nearly nine percent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke alongside Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky, & Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, announcing a critical series of insurance rate reductions earlier today.

The upcoming cuts, especially in South Florida, are slated to target policyholders of Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort.

A statewide average reduction of 8.7% is expected take effect for renewals this spring.

Also, the state has seen a “remarkable reduction” in loss ratios, with auto insurance liability falling to the lowest in the nation at 53.3%.

For the Tampa Bay area, reductions are expected to land between: five & seven percent on average.

During the conference earlier in Davie, the Governor touted the expected insurance cuts, “The vast majority of policyholders will receive a significant reduction.” Which includes over 150,000 citizens who will see their rates drop by more than 10%.

