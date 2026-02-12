Gov. DeSantis awards $8 Million through FL Job Growth Grant Fund to support critical infrastructure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure, and workforce training, across the state.

Proposals are reviewed by Florida Commerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in Florida communities.

Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $8 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund with nearly $5 million awarded to Palm Beach State College, $2.5 million awarded to Melbourne Orlando International Airport, and more than $900,000 awarded to Broward College.

These awards support the workforce and infrastructure needs of Florida’s aerospace and aviation, military and defense, cybersecurity, financial services, and more industries. “Today’s investments will support high demand regional and statewide needs, including talent development needs in communities that are supporting high impact industries that align with many of Florida’s greatest pillars of investment,” according to the Governor.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly added: “Today’s investments are further examples of Governor DeSantis’ focus on targeted, catalytic investments that matter, especially for our national security.”

Palm Beach State College will receive:

$4,950,000 — to develop a new workforce program in computing and emerging quantum technologies—in support of critical national defense missions, cybersecurity, and financial services. Designed to provide rapid level modular training over 8-week terms, the program is set to enroll 970 students with 570 program completions over 10 years.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport will receive:

$2.5 million — to expand the current Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) apron. This critical infrastructure investment will support both commercial and military aerospace and aviation activities. Expanding this apron will create 500 new jobs with an average salary of $75,000 to $85,000 annually.

Broward College is set to receive:

$908,000 — In hopes of expanding the Aviation and Maintenance Accelerated Express Program (AvMaX) to address the industry’s need for skilled aviation maintenance technicians. AvMaX is an intensive hands-on experience that prepares students for industry certification and rapid job placement in both commercial and military applications. Students earn three technical college credit certifications (60 credits), and the program provides a pathway to complete the remaining 23 credits needed for an Associate of Science degree. The program’s current cohort has achieved a 100% retention rate from fall to spring.

Since 2019, the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund has awarded more than $305 million and created more than 41,000 new jobs and more than 32,000 new workforce education opportunities.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click: HERE.

