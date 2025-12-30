Good News: Your coffee habit may be making you biologically younger

New research suggests that drinking three to four cups of coffee per day may help slow biological aging by lengthening telomeres, which are protective stretches of DNA at the ends of chromosomes.

This study, published in BMJ Mental Health, found that coffee drinkers had telomeres resembling those of someone up to five years younger.

The antioxidant effects of coffee may decrease oxidative stress, leading to less damage to DNA and other cell parts that contribute to aging.

Previous studies have also linked coffee consumption to reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, dementia, liver disease, and depression.

