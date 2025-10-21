Florida’s Controversial ‘H.A.L.O. Laws’ have made their first arrest in Orlando

Orlando, Fla. — The only incident in Orlando since, being legally enacted on January 1st, was an Orlando police officer who reportedly pepper-sprayed a man before arresting him.

This incident then fueled concerns that the law is being used to prevent people from legally monitoring and filming law enforcement.

The individual was documenting police activity in downtown Orlando, on September 14th, 2025. When he illegally broke the 25-foot buffer zone.

Florida officially signed a new statute for 2025, ‘Senate Bill 184.′ With hopes of overall enhancing the safety of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical workers too.

This created a new law with a 25-foot buffer zone around first responders, who’re actively performing their duties at emergency scenes.

The main requirement is stated as ‘an individual must move back 25 feet if a first responder verbally warns them to do so.’

Currently, any violations of the law is a second-degree misdemeanor; which can carry penalties of a fine of up to $500, and up to 60 days detained in jail.

State lawmakers claim this new law is meant to avoid people impeding, threatening, or potentially harassing emergency response crews.

On March 28, John W. Whitehead, President of The Rutherford Institute, wrote a letter to Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis voicing his opinion on the new laws.

“Riddled with vague terms and lacking explicit safeguards for protected First Amendment activities such as simply observing or recording the first responder’s actions, SB 184 not only stands to chill free speech activities but (it) could also encourage government officials to undermine the very rights that they’re sworn to uphold and protect.”

The Rutherford Institute, a civil-liberties organization, warned that the “no-go zone” was unnecessary.

Opposers of the bill feel it could potentially give police broad discretion to abuse the law in certain situations.

