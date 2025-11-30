Mother and 2-year-old daughter rescued from human trafficking operation in Florida motel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. — Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and the Miami Springs Police Department announced the arrests of Darrell Lamont Robertson Jr., 24, and Eushuun Ileyana Thomas, 22.

Both suspects face human trafficking and prostitution-related charges, with Robertson also facing battery and child abuse charges.

The arrests occurred after police responded to a 911 call from the victim around 2 a.m. on November 22, 2025.

The victim, a 20-year-old mother, was found in distress with her 2-year-old daughter in the hotel room.

She claimed to have been trafficked across multiple states, including Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and New York, and forced into commercial sex work.

The victim reported that Robertson, her alleged pimp, would beat her if she refused to perform sex acts.

She was “branded” with an infected stiletto tattoo, a mark of ownership that both she and Thomas shared.

The State Attorney’s Office highlighted this case as an example of successful multi-agency collaboration between local police and the Human Trafficking Task Force.

A judge denied bond for Robertson and for Thomas on the human trafficking charge.

