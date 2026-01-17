Missed the ACA Deadline? Here’s Where to Get Help in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The deadline to enroll in or change plans through the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) marketplace has passed. But if you missed it, or simply can’t afford rising premiums, you still have options.

While open enrollment ended January 15, health care isn’t out of reach. In fact, local clinics and state-funded navigators are stepping in to help Central Floridians access affordable care—no insurance required.

You can’t enroll in a new ACA plan until the next open enrollment period (**November 2026**) if you missed the deadline, unless you experience a qualifying life event, such as:

- Having a baby

- Getting married or divorced

- Losing job-based coverage

- Moving to a new area

Without one of these changes, you’ll need to look outside the marketplace.

Two major federally qualified health centers** serve Central Florida with income-based pricing, meaning you pay what you can afford, even if you have no insurance:

**True Health**

- 8 locations across Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties

- Services: primary care, pediatrics, mental health, prescriptions

- Orlando: 1212 W. Colonial Dr.

- Sanford: 1200 S. Orlando Blvd.

- 📞 (407) 894-3900 | (https://www.truehealthfl.org)

**26 Health**

- Serving Orlando, Pine Hills, and surrounding areas

- Offers same-day appointments and chronic disease management

- 📞 (407) 263-4325 | (https://www.26health.org)

Both accept walk-ins and offer translation services.

Dr. Xonjenese Jacobs, who leads Florida’s state-funded navigator program, says many people don’t realize:

“Sometimes the self-pay option is a bit more less expensive… when folks are looking at it against what they might pay for a premium.”

She says call your pharmacy and ask “What’s the cash price for this medication?” Also, use apps like GoodRx or SingleCare to compare prices because many prescriptions cost less without insurance than with a high-deductible plan.

Florida’s Covering Florida Navigator Program still offers free, one-on-one assistance even after the deadline.

They can help you:

- Understand future enrollment windows

- Apply for Medicaid (if eligible)

- Connect to local clinics and financial aid programs

- Call: 1-877-813-9115

- Hours: Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sat, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

- Website: (https://www.coveringflorida.org)

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers cannot deny you coverage due to pre-existing conditions, so when the next enrollment period opens, you’ll still be protected.

Missing the deadline doesn’t mean going without care. In Central Florida, help is closer than you think.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group