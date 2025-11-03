News

Gov. DeSantis allocates $7.5 million for pediatric cancer research

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that four pediatric hospitals in Florida, including Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, will each receive $7.5 million in state funding to support pediatric cancer research.

The funding aims to strengthen innovative research efforts in the fight against pediatric cancer, which remains a priority for the state as it continues investing in healthcare advancements.

Hospitals throughout Florida had to show their ongoing cancer research efforts to qualify for this financial support.

Governor DeSantis highlighted the significance of ongoing funding for cancer research, noting the advances achieved in fighting the disease. “Continuing investments into cancer research in the state of Florida is making progress in the fight against the disease,” he stated.

Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando is among the recipients of this funding, which will be used to improve their research capabilities and possibly lead to breakthroughs in pediatric cancer treatments.

Nemours Children's Hospital Nemours Children's Hospital Florida in Lake Nona has 130 beds. (WFTV)

