FWC reports 52 killed in 2025 black bear hunt

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — FWC has released the results of the 2025 black bear hunt, which implemented new regulations aimed at sustainable wildlife management.

Final amendments to bear hunting rules, approved after public input at Commission meetings, took effect during the 2025 hunting season. The FWC established Bear Hunting Zones within four of the seven existing Bear Management Units to facilitate regulated hunting.

A total of 172 permits were issued for the bear hunt across the East Panhandle, North, Central, and South Bear Management Units. Each permit allowed the harvest of one bear within the designated Bear Hunting Zones.

During the 2025 hunt, it was announced that hunters successfully harvested 52 bears, reflecting a success rate comparable to other states with similar hunting regulations.

All harvested bears underwent evaluations by FWC staff and bear response contractors, which provided valuable biological data.

According to FWC, the data collection will help inform future bear management strategies.

