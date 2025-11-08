Florida’s CFO highlights Orlando’s relatively better financial management

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Blaise Ingoglia, is holding cities and counties accountable for excessive spending, highlighting Orlando’s relatively better financial management despite its own overspending.

Ingoglia visited Orlando to discuss financial audits showing the city overspends, despite spending less than many Florida municipalities.

He emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility.

“According to the same audits, Orlando is doing a better job as stewards of the taxpayer dollars,” Ingoglia stated during his visit.

Ingoglia specifically addressed three county mayors, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, highlighting the importance of following Orlando’s lead in managing budgets effectively.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group