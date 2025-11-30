Florida Senator’s home was targeted in a swatting incident this week

NAPLES, Fla. — In a Facebook post, Florida Senator Rick Scott said that his home was the target of a swatting incident this week, but he was not there at the time.

The Senator stated that local law enforcement responded quickly to the incident, safeguarding Scott’s family and preventing any harm.

“These attacks are disgusting and cruel acts that only seek to put law enforcement in harm’s way and instill fear in targets and communities - they must stop,” Scott stated.

Swatting is a harmful prank that involves making false reports to emergency services, triggering a significant police response to an innocent person’s address. Senator Scott thanked law enforcement for their efforts and highlighted the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

Scott advocates for the Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act, aiming to impose harsh penalties on swatting offenders. As law enforcement investigates, Scott remains committed to pushing for laws to combat swatting and protect communities.

