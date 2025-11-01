Cool mornings and warm afternoons welcome beautiful Central Florida weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful weekend is coming, with cool mornings and warm afternoons expected.

The weekend will begin with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, rising to the mid-70s by afternoon. Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to climb even higher, reaching nearly 80°.

While today promises sunny skies, tomorrow will bring more clouds. By late tomorrow night, scattered showers are possible as the weather shifts.

A weather front is expected to bring rain late Sunday into Monday, marking a change from the pleasant conditions earlier in the weekend.

As the weekend progresses, residents should prepare for a shift from sunny skies to potential rain, especially as the new weather front approaches.

