Amazon buys 45 acres in Titusville as Central Florida expansion continues

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — This acquisition is part of the company’s expansion in Brevard County, strategically located along U.S. Route One near the Indian River.

The recent purchase follows Amazon’s acquisition of 90 acres in West Melbourne last summer, where plans for a future operations facility are currently in the early stages of planning.

The additional land in Titusville signals a growing interest from the tech giant in expanding its operations in this region.

Amazon has not provided any specific timelines for when these facilities will become operational.

