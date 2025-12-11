Local

$250,000 Homestead exemption proposal: Florida homeowners could save big

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers in Tallahassee plan to review a proposal next month that would increase the homestead exemption from $75,000 to $250,000, with the goal of reducing property taxes.

Qualifying homeowners would be exempt from property taxes on the first $250,000 of their home’s value.

However, this plan might take away $8 billion from local governments, causing division among lawmakers.

If the proposal is approved, it will appear on the November ballot and need 60% voter support to pass.

