Florida Senator has proposed a bill set to ban drivers from holding any devices, tablets, or laptops

Florida — Republican Senator for Vero Beach, Erin Grall has re-filed a bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a phone while on the road. Also, it prohibits any devices from resting in a drivers lap.

A Florida Statute, from 2019, prohibited any use of wireless communications devices in a handheld manner in school OR a work zone.

READ: The Wireless Communications While Driving Law, section 316.305, Florida Statutes, took effect back on July 1, 2019. This law requires drivers to put their phones down and focus on driving.

Under the recent proposal, a first violation is a $150 fine. The second offense rises to $250. Following, a third violation, it would invoke a 90-day license suspension as well as, a $500 fine.

However, the bill would NOT apply to first responders, or include small radios, or even in-vehicle systems.

According to Senator Grall, the bill’s next stop in the Florida Senate is the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development.

As well as, a companion bill in the Florida House is still waiting for its first committee hearing. Although, a similar bill was filed last year and while it passed in the House, it never came up for a vote in the state Senate.

