Florida police officer quits after arrest for repeated Walmart thefts

A former Haines City police officer in Florida, David Griffin, was arrested and charged with five counts of retail petit theft for allegedly stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions.

Griffin, accompanied by 28-year-old Shelbi Dubose, was apprehended outside a Walmart in Mulberry.

Walmart staff observed Griffin placing items in bags without paying, and subsequent investigations revealed similar thefts on different dates.

Griffin resigned from his position upon arrest, and Sheriff Grady Judd expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need to hold Griffin accountable for betraying community trust.

