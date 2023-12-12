News

Florida police officer quits after arrest for repeated Walmart thefts

By Joe Kelley

A former Haines City police officer in Florida, David Griffin, was arrested and charged with five counts of retail petit theft for allegedly stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions.

By Joe Kelley

A former Haines City police officer in Florida, David Griffin, was arrested and charged with five counts of retail petit theft for allegedly stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions.

Griffin, accompanied by 28-year-old Shelbi Dubose, was apprehended outside a Walmart in Mulberry.

Walmart staff observed Griffin placing items in bags without paying, and subsequent investigations revealed similar thefts on different dates.

Griffin resigned from his position upon arrest, and Sheriff Grady Judd expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need to hold Griffin accountable for betraying community trust.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!