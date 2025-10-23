Florida Man Friday: arrested after deputies allegedly find illegal drugs & cash during traffic stop

Florida — On Friday, Oct. 17, deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and K-9 unit responded to a ‘normal’ traffic stop.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister:

“Our deputies remain dedicated in the fight against illegal narcotics, every drug we take off the streets means fewer overdoses, fewer broken families, and a safer Hillsborough County.”

🚨𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞🚨 #teamHCSO has arrested an 11-time convicted felon, Andre Brown, 38, following a... Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Following the traffic stop, they conducted an open-air sniff, after detecting the odor of narcotics.

The open-air sniff also led to deputies uncovering a monumental amount of narcotics including:

155 grams of crack cocaine

140.7 grams of powder cocaine

22.7 grams of MDMA pills

3.9 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride pills

6.75 pounds of cannabis

$13,067 in U.S. currency

Andre Brown, age 38, was then arrested and faces some of the following felony charges:

Trafficking in cocaine 200 to 400 grams, trafficking in amphetamine 14 to 28 grams, possession of a control substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver within 1,000 feet of a park, community center or recreational facility, and possession of a controlled substance in excess of 10 grams.

For an entire breakdown of the charges, refer to the HCSO’s social post above.

After the illegal items were seized, Brown was immediately arrested and taken into Hillsborough County custody.

This incident currently remains under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group