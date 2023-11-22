News

Florida man arrested for attacking wife with packet of Oreo cookies

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

A Florida man faces a felony domestic battery charge for assaulting his wife during a domestic argument Saturday morning.

Lake County deputies say 70-year-old John Sandoval got into a verbal fight with his wife over their coffee maker not being filled with water.

During the altercation, Sandoval allegedly threw a packet of Oreo cookies at his wife, who was sitting at a table, striking her in the chest and causing her to fall over. The incident was not reported to authorities until the next day.

The woman did not appear to have any “obvious injuries” when deputies arrived at their home.

Sandoval was transported to the Lake County Jail and was released on $2,000 bail. If convicted, he could face 30 years in prison.

