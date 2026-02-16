Florida, and lawmakers have recently filed multiple proposals for cutting property taxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The median annual property tax payment for a Florida homeowner is roughly $2,993, but this varies significantly by county, Governor DeSantis has recently called for property tax reform.

Although, if any of these amendments gets through the Legislature, they will need at least 60% approval from voters, in the next general election later this year before they can take effect.

Here is a breakdown of the recently proposed amendments related to property taxes as of Monday, Feb. 16th, 2026.

HJR 201 - Elimination of Non-school Property Tax for Homesteads -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to exempt homestead property from all ad valorem taxation other than school district levies, prohibit counties and municipalities from reducing total funding for law enforcement, & provide an effective date.

CS/CS/HJR 203 - Phased Out Elimination of Non-school Property for Homesteads -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to increase exemption for homestead property from all ad valorem taxation other than school district levies annually for 10 years by a certain amount, to make homestead property exempt from all ad valorem taxation other than school district levies beginning in a specified year, to prohibit local governments from reducing total funding for services provided by law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders, and provide an effective date.

HJR 205 - Elimination of Non-School Property Tax for Homesteads for Persons Age 65 or Older -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to exempt homestead property from all levies other than school district levies for persons who have attained age 65, prohibit counties and municipalities from reducing total funding for law enforcement, and provide an effective date.

HJR 207 - Assessed Home Value Homestead Exemption of Non-school Property Tax -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to add a homestead exemption for levies other than school levies equal to 25 percent of the remaining assessed value after applying existing exemptions, provide construction, prohibit counties and municipalities from reducing total funding for law enforcement, and provide an effective date.

CS/CS/HJR 209 - Property Insurance Relief Homestead Exemption Non-school Property Tax -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to increase by $200,000 the exemption for homestead property from all ad valorem taxation other than school district levies for homestead properties that have property insurance, to prohibit local governments from reducing total funding for first responders, and to provide an effective date.

HJR 211 - Accrued Save-Our-Homes Property Tax Benefit for Non-school Property Tax -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to increase the maximum value of the accrued Save-Our-Homes benefit which may be transferred to a new homestead for all levies other than school district levies, prohibit counties and municipalities from reducing total funding for law enforcement, and provide an effective date.

CS/CS/HJR 213 - Modification of Limitations on Property Assessment Increases -

Proposes amendment to State Constitution to modify limitations on assessment increases for both homestead & non-homestead property, prohibit local governments from reducing total funding for services provided by law enforcement, firefighters, & other first responders, & provide an effective date.

SJR 270 - Homestead Property Exemption for Persons Age 65 or Older -

Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to create a total exemption of homestead property from ad valorem taxation, other than school district levies, for persons 65 years of age or older who have owned and maintained the property as their permanent residence for at least 5 years and whose household income does not exceed a certain amount, adjusted annually by the cost-of-living index, and to provide an effective date, etc.

SB 272 - Homestead Exemption for Persons 65 and Older -

Expanding the homestead exemption for persons 65 years and older to include a total exemption of homestead property from ad valorem taxation, other than for school district levies, for certain persons whose household income does not exceed a certain amount; authorizing the Department of Revenue to adopt emergency rules, etc.

