Florida GOP leader apologizes for urinating, vomiting all over his Kissimmee hotel room

A leader of the Republican Party of Florida is apologizing for being excessively drunk and urinating and vomiting all over his hotel room last week.

George Riley, executive director of the state GOP, said Tuesday that he was deeply sorry for his behavior during a stay at a hotel in Kissimmee.

He explained, “I have been dealing with alcoholism and mental health issues. I will pay for any damages that were caused. I apologize to the employees for my bad behavior, and I will be seeking help soon.”

©2024 Cox Media Group