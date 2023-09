An Amazon driver in Florida was hospitalized in ‘very serious’ condition after she was bitten by a rattlesnake during a delivery.

The victim was placing a box by the front door when the snake jumped out and bit her, police say.

The snake was identified as an eastern diamondback, a species with a bite so deadly it has a 10-20% chance of fatality if not treated.

Wildlife officials were able to find and euthanize the snake.

