Fight4Freedom Walk to take place this weekend

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Harbour Hope International, an organization dedicated to ending human trafficking, is set to host the Fight4Freedom Walk this Saturday at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando.

Statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline show Florida is the third highest human trafficking destination in the United States, with half of the victims being under 18 years of age.

Harbour Hope International says the annual event encourages the community to raise awareness and support for education programs and survivors of human trafficking.

Officials with the organization say the event will begin with registration opening at 9:00am, and the walk starting at 10:00am.

Information on how to take part in the Fight4Freedom Walk is available here.



