FDOT announces road closures in Kissimmee for SunRail upgrades

The Florida Department of Transportation warns motorists in Kissimmee of upcoming road closures.

The closures are happening so that improvements can be made to SunRail railroad crossings in the area.

Officials say it all starts Friday, April 5 at 10:00pm with the closure of U.S. 192 in both directions between Michigan Avenue and U.S. 441, which will continue until Monday, April 8 at 4:00am. Both directions of Magnolia Street will be closed between Lindsay Way and Royal Street beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00am until Tuesday, April 16 at 4:00am.

FDOT says intermittent lane closures will also be happening on Oak Street during the next two weeks.

Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians are advised to use caution, expect delays, and follow detour signage.

Click here for the full traffic advisory.

