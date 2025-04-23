FDA pauses milk quality tests amid Trump workforce cuts

The Food and Drug Administration is suspending a quality control program for testing drinking milk due to federal workforce cuts.

The program for grade “A” raw milk and finished products will be halted, affecting the highest sanitation standard.

The FDA’s Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory stated it “is no longer able to provide laboratory support for proficiency testing and data analysis.”

The FDA is exploring alternative approaches for the upcoming fiscal year.

The announcement comes days after an informant revealed to CBS News that the FDA is planning to end the majority of its food and safety inspections.

HHS denied the claims.

Additionally, the agency plans to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply by the end of next year, citing potential health risks, particularly for children.

©2025 Cox Media Group