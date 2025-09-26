A fan-favorite Diet Coke flavor is returning after 7 years

Coca-Cola is bringing back Retro Diet Coke Lime, a fan-favorite soda with a zesty lime twist that was first launched in 2004.

The flavor was originally discontinued in 2018 but has remained available in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.

The limited-time relaunch is in response to consumer demand for nostalgic flavors and will feature retro-inspired neon lime packaging.

“What makes this return special is that it’s not just about taste; it’s about tapping into the nostalgia wave that’s dominating everything from fashion to film,” the brand said in a press release.

The soda will be available in 12-pack cans and single 20-ounce bottles at retailers nationwide starting on October 6.

Coca-Cola hopes to reignite excitement among longtime fans and attract new customers with the return of this popular variation.

