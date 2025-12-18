Everyday food linked to better brain health

A recent study suggests that consuming high-fat cheese or cream may be linked to a lower risk of developing dementia.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

While this finding challenges traditional dietary guidelines, experts caution that saturated fats are still associated with health risks.

The study, which looked at the diets of over 28,000 adults in Sweden, found that those who consumed high-fat cheese or cream had a 13% lower risk of dementia overall, with an even stronger association for vascular dementia.

The protective association was also observed for Alzheimer’s disease in individuals without the APOE e4 gene variant.

In contrast, there was no significant link between dementia risk and low-fat dairy products such as low-fat cheese, low-fat cream, high- or low-fat milk, butter, or fermented milk.

Experts do emphasize, though, that a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats remains crucial for brain health.

While the study sheds light on the potential benefits of certain dairy products, further research is needed to fully understand their impact on overall health.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group