Dutch museum displays 200-year-old condom

A 200-year-old condom is on display in a Dutch museum.

The condom, thought to be made from a sheep’s appendix, symbolizes the fears and pleasures of sexual health in the 19th century.

Before the invention of vulcanized rubber, condoms were made from various materials and were not widely accepted, often sold discreetly in brothels or barber shops.

The condom, believed to be a souvenir from a French brothel, was likely never used and is now displayed in a glass case at the museum.

It’s part of a “Safe Sex?” exhibition at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, showcasing Dutch and French prints and drawings related to sex work and sexual health.

©2025 Cox Media Group