Dog accidentally shoots owner’s ‘lower back’ with shotgun

A man in Berks County, Pennsylvania was rushed to the hospital after his dog accidentally caused a shotgun he was cleaning to go off.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at a home on State Street.

The 53-year-old man had been cleaning the shotgun when his dog jumped onto the bed, causing the gun to fire.

Officers arrived to find the victim on the floor and conscious.

The victim’s son was also inside the home at the time the gun was fired, but police say he was not in the same room and was not harmed in the shooting.

He was taken to Reading Hospital for immediate surgery.

His current condition is unknown.

